Chhattisgarh: Acting on a tip-off about the presence of CPI (Maoist) rebels, a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) was sent to the forest area in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh in the wee hours of Tuesday. When security forces arrived at the spot located between Korcholi and Torka, Maoist rebels opened fire at them.

Security forces had been tipped off about the presence of Maoist commander Vella and Gangalur Area Committee member Dinesh and others in the forest. An exchange of fire that took place between the security forces and ultras for an hour, led to the killing of a woman Maoist. Being overpowered by the security forces, the ultras retreated into the forest. A trail of blood stains was seen at the spot, besides 12 bore rifles, ammunition, medicines, IDs and Maoist uniforms were found lying at the site.

Bijapur ACP Chandrakant Gavarna said, "We received specific inputs about the presence of People's Liberation Guerrilla Army commander Vella and Area Committee Member (ACM) Dinesh and others in the jungles of the Bijapur district. At around 6 am on Tuesday, a joint team of STF and DRG soldiers was rushed to the spot. On being challenged by the rebels, the security forces made a retaliatory fire in self defence."

"Being overpowered, the ultras retreated into the forest. Thereafter, a search operation was conducted at the spot wherein the body of a woman rebel was found lying on the ground. The identity of the deceased woman Maoist leader was not known. She was wearing a Maoist uniform. A 12-bore rifle, ammunition, medicines, Maoist uniform, ID cards, and daily use items were also recovered from the spot. The site was completely ransacked and a trail of blood stains was also spotted, giving the impression that other ultras were injured during the shootout."