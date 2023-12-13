New Delhi: In an incident that exposed security loopholes in the Parliament glaringly apparent, two unidentified men jumped from the visitor's gallery of Lok Sabha after which Lok Sabha was forced to be adjourned on Wednesday. Two suspects were taken into custody after the colour bomb was seized in the House.

The security breach involving unidentified persons storming inside from the visitors’ gallery, carrying what initial inputs suggest was a “smog cracker” kept security personnel on tenterhooks. Giving details, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said, "Suddenly two young men around 20 years old jumped into the House from the visitor's gallery and had canisters in their hand. These canisters were emitting yellow smoke. One of them was attempting to run towards the Speaker's chair. They were shouting some slogans. The smoke could have been poisonous. This is a serious breach of security especially on 13th December, the day when Parliament was attacked in 2001..."

In her reaction, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Dimple Yadav said, "All those who come here - be it visitors or reporters - they don't carry tags. So, I think the government should pay attention to this. I think this is a complete security lapse. Anything could have happened inside the Lok Sabha..."