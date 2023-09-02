Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based SEC Industries has supplied key machinery components to India's maiden solar mission, Aditya-L1, thus playing an active role in this project. This apart, ECIL has provided two ground antenna networks for developing the communication system while some important parts have been manufactured by Midhani.

The SEC Industries has supplied PSOM (propulsive strap-on motor) citvc injectant tanks to the mission's launch vehicle. These tanks are attached to the nose cone of PSOM motors. During the rocket's journey after launch, the nose cone and the motors attached to it play an active role in the aerodynamic needs of the rocket.

SEC Industries managing director D Vidyasagar said that they have manufactured these important machinery parts with their own knowledge and have highest quality standards. He stated that preparations are on to supply many such important components to ISRO in the future.

Central public sector organisations such as ECIL and Midhani in the city helped to meet the communication requirements of the spacecraft needed for the launching of Aditya-L1. Both ECIL at AS Raonagar and Midhani have been working with ISRO for a long time.

ECIL under the Department of Atomic Energy supports ISRO's space programmes, especially by providing a ground antenna network needed for communication. For Aditya-L1, ECIL has used indigenous technology and provided two ground antennas namely an 18-metre antenna system weighing around 150 tonnes and a 4.6 metre ship borne antenna. The ship borne antenna will track the spacecraft from inside. Also, a 32-metre space network antenna that ECIL had earlier devised for using in Chandrayaan-3 will be used in Aditya-L1 for tracking the mission.

Midhani in Kanchanbagh, which has been working with ISRO for around four decades and is involved in Aditya-L1 mission since beginning, has manufactured some other indigenous components. Midhani sources said they made special metals, titanium rings and bars that are being used in the payloads.