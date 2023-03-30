Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): Scores of devotees began thronging Ayodhya city on the occasion of Ram Navami in the wee hours of Thursday. The chanting of Jai Shri Ram reverberated in the air when the clock struck the symbolic birth time of Lord Shri Ram.

The day also became special for devotees as the construction of the magnificent temple of Lord Shri Ram has been underway on a war-footing basis in Ayodhya. On Thursday, the birth anniversary of Lord Shri Ram was celebrated with traditional fervor and gaiety. Around 5000 temples, including the Kanak Bhavan in Ayodhya, were decked up. Devotees after taking a holy dip in the Saryu river in the wee hours of Thursday began thronging several temples in the city.

Devotees were seen singing devotional songs and Keertans. According to mythology, the body color of Tirtharaj Prayag turned black and to get rid of worldly sins he paid a visit to the Saryu river, riding on a horse to wash away his sins. After bathing, his complexion changed. Hence, it is auspicious to take a holy dip in the Saryu river on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Besides, a large number of devotees thronged the Ram Janmabhoomi complex. The entire Ram Janmabhoomi complex was decked up with flowers and festoons. Volunteers of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust also decorated the Ram temple construction site with flowers. An arch was erected for welcoming the devotees at the Ram temple construction site. On the occasion of Ram Navami, devotees also performed the aarti of Ram Lalla. According to a rough estimate, at least 50 lakh devotees visited Ayodhya on the occasion of Ram Navami.