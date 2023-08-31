SC WARNS OF FAKE WEBSITE CREATED FOR PHISHING ATTACK STEALING USER DETAILS CARD INFORMATION

New Delhi: The Supreme Court issued a public notice on Thursday alerting people about a fake Supreme Court website which has been created for a phishing attack.

The notice said that the registry, Supreme Court of India, has been made aware of a phishing attack. “A fake website, impersonating the official website has been created and hosted on the URL 1 – http://cbins/scigv.com and https://cbins.scigv.com/offence. The attackers through the URL – https://cbins.scigv.com/offence “Offence of Money-Laundering” are soliciting personal details, and confidential information. Any visitor on the above URLs is strongly advised not to share and divulge any personal and confidential information, as the same shall enable the perpetrators to steal the information”, it said.

The registry said it strongly advises the public at large, to neither click nor share on links they receive without verifying the authenticity. “Please note that the Registry, Supreme Court of India will never ask for personal information, financial details or other confidential information. Please also note that the Supreme Court of India is the registered user of the domain name www.sci.gov.in and before clicking on any URL always hover over the URL to verify the same”, said the notice.

The notice said, “In case you have been a victim of the above phishing attack, please change your passwords for all your online accounts and also contact your bank, credit card company, to report such unauthorized access”.

The registry said it has taken due concern of the phishing attack and has flagged the same with law enforcement agencies, to investigate the phishing attack and bring the perpetrators to justice.