SC URGES SATYENDER JAIN TO DILIGENTLY PARTICIPATE IN PROCEEDINGS DURING BAIL PLEA HEARING

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday extended the interim bail of former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain while adjourning until October 9. The hearing was taken up on his bail plea in a money laundering case and asked him to diligently participate in the ongoing proceedings before the trial court. Additional solicitor general SV Raju, representing the ED, contended before a bench comprising justices AS Bopanna and Bela M Trivedi that delay tactics were being used by Jain to push back the trial court hearing. Raju made this submission, after a counsel, representing Jain, sought adjournment on behalf of a senior advocate AM Singhvi, who has argued the Jain's case before the court.

The bench was informed about the issue of adjournments in the special court trying Jain for offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Raju contended that many dates have been taken in trial court just to get documents and stressed that they are taking adjournments and not proceeding with trial. He said they are also filing applications, which are frivolous.

Jain’s counsel said this is not correct and contended that only three adjournments have been sought by Jain so far, while all other times the hearing was rescheduled due to other reasons not within their control. The bench agreed to direct Jain to participate 'diligently' in the proceedings before the trial court. Jain’s counsel said they are participating diligently.

The bench queried Jain’s counsel, why are you worried? Even if we say this, there will be no issue. When the counsel attempted to explain the scenario, the bench said don’t try to justify, from today be diligent, that is all the court is saying. While adjourning the matter, the top court said it is made clear pendency of proceedings before this court or any reason shall not be used as an excuse or ruse to defer proceedings before the trial court. The bench said Jain should diligently take part in proceedings before the trial court and permit the case to progress.

Jain’s lawyer contended that his client may be barred from accessing the legal remedies after this observation. The bench said the trial judge will apply his mind before deciding on whether an application is frivolous and clarified that the court has said he will not use it as an excuse or ruse, and if there is a real reason, the judge will look into it.