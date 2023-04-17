New Delhi The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear during the day a plea of the Kerala government against the high court order asking it to translocate riceeating tusker Arikkomban to the Parambikulam tiger reserve in Palakkad district of the state A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the submissions of the government that it is difficult to translocate the tusker which has allegedly killed seven persons so far in the stateAlso read SC issues notice to Centre on PIL highlighting elephant deaths due to electrocutionThe relocation of the elephant is very difficult in a small state like Kerala the counsel for the state government said You keep three copies ready We will hear it at the end of the board today itself said the bench which also comprised justices P S Narasimha and J B Parrdiwala On April 12 the Kerala High Court refused to review its decision to translocate the riceeating tusker to the Parambikulam tiger reserveAlso read SC orders demolition of constructions along elephant corridors in NilgirisThe high court on April 5 had ordered relocation of the tusker to the tiger reserve as suggested by the CoE appointed by it to decide whether to relocate or keep in captivity the bull elephant The directions of the court came on a PIL by two animal rights groups People for Animals PFA Trivandrum Chapter and the Walking Eye Foundation for Animal Advocacy However local residents close to the tiger reserve have been protesting against the decision PTI