SC TO DELIVER JUDGMENT ON DEC 11 ON PLEAS CHALLENGING ARTICLE 370 ABROGATION

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will deliver its judgment on pleas challenging the abrogation of Article 370 on December 11. On September 5, the Supreme Court had reserved its judgment on a batch of pleas challenging the abrogation of Article 370, which bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and comprising justices S K Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, and Surya Kant, heard the submissions in the matter for 16 days. A battery of senior advocates – Kapil Sibal, Rajeev Dhavan, Gopal Subramanium, Dushyant Dave, Zafar Shah, Gopal Sankaranarayanan – represented the petitioners before the apex court.

The Centre was represented by Attorney General R Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. Counsel representing several intervenors also submitted their arguments in the matter before the court. Dhavan, representing Sajjad Lone-led J&K People’s Conference, had contended that India is historically, legally, and constitutionally barred from breaking its promise, which finds concurrent reflections in the constitutions of India and J&K, to give internal sovereignty to J&K after signing of Instrument of Accession in 1947.