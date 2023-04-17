SC STAYS CBI ED PROBE AGAINST ABHISHEK BANERJEE IN TEACHERS RECRUITMENT SCAM

New Delhi The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Calcutta High Court s April 13 order directing the West Bengal police not to lodge any FIR against CBI and Enforcement Directorate officers probing the school jobsforbribes scamA bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwalam which decided to hear the plea on April 24 also stayed the direction of a single judge bench of the high court that TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee and Kuntal Ghosh an accused in the case can be questioned by the ED and the CBI and such interrogation should be made soon Also read If Rahul is disqualified why not Modi for hurting women s sentiment TMC s Abhishek The petition was in the mentioning list Dr A M Singhvi has adverted to the contents of the order and the directions passed by which the ED and CBI have been directed to file a report with respect to a probe in connection with a public speech by Abhishek Banerjee List on April 24 2023 Till the next date of listing there shall be stay on all action against petitioner in relation to the directions passed in impugned order the apex court orderedEarlier the Supreme Court rejected the West Bengal Government plea questioning the maintainability of the petition in Calcutta High Court relating to illegalities and corruption in the recruitment of Assistant Teacher in Primary Schools of the State on the basis of Teacher Eligibility Test TET 2014 Also read After questioning 65 hrs CBI arrests TMC MLA Saha in teacher s recruitment scamA bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Abhay S Oka refused to grant relief to West Bengal Govt and said We are not inclined to entertain this petition under Article 136 of the Constitution of India as after recording reasons for maintainability all that is happened is that only notice has been issued in the matter as yet and it is open for the petitionerState to defend the case on merits The special leave petition is dismissed the court said West Bengal Govt has challenged the maintainability of the petition before the Calcutta High Court which dismissed their plea The petitioner West Bengal Government moved the Supreme Court against the Calcutta HC order dated July 12 2022 With agency inputs