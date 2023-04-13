New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday came down heavily on ex-IPL Commissioner Lalit Modi over his remarks against the judiciary in a social media post, and directed him to tender an unconditional apology. Observing that Lalit Modi is not above the law and institution, a bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar said it was not satisfied with the counter affidavit filed by him.

The top court directed the ex-IPL commissioner to tender an apology on social media and also in leading national newspapers. The apex court also directed him to file an affidavit before it tendering an apology and stating that in future no such posts be made in future which would tantamount, even remotely, tarnishing the image of the Indian judiciary.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court had refused to pass any order on a plea alleging that Lalit Modi made "scurrilous" remarks against the former attorney general and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi in a social media post. A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and M M Sundresh said parties are mature enough not to make such statements and asked the lawyers to sort out the issue.

"It is nothing but an extension of the outburst of a family member. Don't take it too far. Whenever you start fighting out in public, it is always detrimental...We are not passing orders but you use your good office to ensure that remedial measures are taken," the bench had observed orally. On August 1 last year, the Supreme Court appointed former apex court judge Justice R V Raveendran as a mediator to settle a family property dispute involving the former IPL head and his mother Bina Modi. (With agency inputs)