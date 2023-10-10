SC SEEKS REPORT FROM AIR QUALITY PANEL ON STEPS TAKEN TO CONTROL POLLUTION IN DELHI NCR

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to examine issues regarding the distribution of highly polluting petroleum coke, which is used by various industries. The apex court also sought a report from CAQM on the steps being taken to control air pollution in and around Delhi.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia said that a “holistic view” should be taken to strike a balance between a clean environment and the needs of industries. Senior advocate Aparajita Singh, amicus curiae in the matter relating to pollution, had suggested that the CAQM should look at the issue afresh keeping in mind the availability of pet coke and the requirement of its import. The apex court noted this suggestion from the amicus curiae.

The bench said, “A holistic view would have to be taken as to the distribution of the pet coke available in the country and the pet coke required to be imported and how both of them should be distributed…..," and added that it is delegating all these issues to the CAQM. The bench noted that all ministries concerned must act in tandem to sort out the grievances raised by industries and “all this can’t be thrown into the lap of the court”.

The bench noted that pet coke is highly polluting, especially when used as a fuel and in unregulated industries, and said it is difficult for the court to monitor the quota of pet coke for different industries. The bench asked CAQM to consider the other aspects raised by industries, and wherever any interim directions are required, the commission to look into it without being influenced by any other order that may be passed by courts.

The apex court passed the order while dealing with applications on the issue of the import of pet coke and the enhancement of the import quota. The pet coke issue came before the court while it was adjudicating a matter regarding air pollution in the Delhi-National Capital Region.