New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the makers of 'The Kerala Story' to put a disclaimer, especially about the allegations of conversion of 32,000 women to Islam. The apex court also said it would like to watch the movie before proceeding to decide on pleas challenging the grant of certification to it even as it stayed the West Bengal government's ban on the controversial movie.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said it will hear in the second week of July pleas challenging the grant of CBFC certification to the movie. The bench also comprising justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala, asked 'The Kerala Story' producer to put a disclaimer by 5 pm on May 20 in film on allegations of conversion of 32,000 women to Islam.

According to the apex court, the disclaimer should say that there is no authenticated data to back up the suggestion on the figure of conversion and the film represents the fictionalised version.

West Bengal was the first and only state to ban the film accused of spreading 'fake hate propaganda '. The movie claims to narrate the ordeal of three women who are trafficked to ISIS camps. However, its makers first claimed the number was 32,000. A massive controversy erupted around the film after its trailer claimed that 32,000 women from Kerala had gone missing and joined the terrorist group ISIS. However, in the face of protests, the contentious figure in the trailer was later withdrawn. Its trailer description was later changed to a story of three women from Kerala.

The apex court also took note of submissions that there was no ban on the film in Tamil Nadu. It asked the state government to ensure the safety and security of moviegoers. Earlier staying the ban, the bench said it was the duty of the state government to maintain law and order as the film has been granted certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), news agency PTI reported.

"Bad films bomb at the box office," the bench said. "The legal provision cannot be used to put a premium on public intolerance. Otherwise, all films will find themselves in this spot," the bench said.

The top court was hearing cross-pleas with the producer of the film challenging the ban on its screening in West Bengal and the decision by theatre owners in Tamil Nadu to not show the movie in the state while journalist Qurban Ali has challenged the Kerala High Court order refusing to stay the release of the film. 'The Kerala Story', starring Adah Sharma, was released in cinemas on May 5.

