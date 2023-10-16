SC refuses to vacate interim stay on CBI probe against Karnataka deputy CM Shivakumar in DA case
SC refuses to vacate interim stay on CBI probe against Karnataka deputy CM Shivakumar in DA case
New Delhi : The Supreme Court on Monday refused to vacate the interim stay on the CBI's investigation into the disproportionate assets case against Karnataka Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar. A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi issued notice to Shivakumar on a plea of the CBI challenging the June 12 order of the Karnataka High Court.
The stay has resulted in halt of further investigation by the the central agency. Additional Solicitor General SV Raju said 90 per cent of the CBI's investigation is over but it is not proceeding further due to the interim stay order of the high court.
He urged the bench to stay the impugned order to which the bench said it cannot grant ex-parte stay. The top court sought Shivakumar's response by November 7.
In another order, the apex court assured to look into the plea for urgent hearing in the NewsClick UAPA case. On October 13, a Delhi High Court bench dismissed the plea against the arrest and subsequent police remand of NewsClick founder Purkayastha and HR head Chakravarty in the UAPA case. They moved the Supreme Court (SC) against the High Court order. Senior counsel Kapil Sibal appeared on behalf of the NewsClick founder and HR head. The CBI accused the NewsClick of receiving money to spread pro-Chinese propaganda.