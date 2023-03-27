New Delhi: On a day when one of the 11 rape convicts in the Billkis Bano gang-rape and murder case during the 2002 Gujarat riots was seen on stage at a Gujarat government event with BJP MP and MLA triggering controversy, the Supreme Court was hearing a batch of petitions challenging the remission of sentence of 11 convicts.

The pleas were filed by several political and civil rights activists, and a writ petition filed by Bano. A bench of justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna will hear the case, which was directed for urgent listing by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud on March 22.

The petition filed by Bano challenges the "premature" release of 11 lifers by the state government, saying it has "shaken the conscience of society". The gang-rape survivor had also filed a separate petition seeking a review of the apex court's May 13, 2022, order on a plea by a convict. The review plea was later dismissed in December last year.

Also Read: Bilkis Bano case: SC constitutes new bench to hear plea against remission to convicts, hearing on Mar 27

All 11 convicts were granted remission by the Gujarat government and released on August 15 last year. The victim, in her pending writ petition, has said the state government passed a "mechanical order" completely ignoring the requirement of law as laid down by the Supreme Court. The plea said en-masse remissions are not permissible and, moreover, such a relief cannot be sought or granted as a matter of right without examining the case of each convict individually based on their peculiar facts and role played by them in the crime.

The plea, which gave minute details of the crime, said Bano and her grown-up daughters were "shell-shocked with this sudden development". "When the nation was celebrating its 76th Independence Day, all the convicts were released prematurely and were garlanded and felicitated in full public glare and sweets were circulated," it said.

The top court is seized of PILs filed by CPI(M) leader Subhashini Ali, Revati Laul, an independent journalist, Roop Rekha Verma, who is a former vice chancellor of the Lucknow University, and TMC MP Mahua Moitra against the release of the convicts.

Bano was 21 years old and five months pregnant when she was gang-raped while fleeing the riots that broke out after the Godhra train burning incident. Her three-year-old daughter was among the seven family members killed. The investigation in the case was handed over to the CBI and the trial was transferred to a Maharashtra court by the Supreme Court.

A special CBI court in Mumbai had on January 21, 2008 sentenced the 11 to life imprisonment on charges of gang-rape of Bano and murder of seven members of her family. Their conviction was later upheld by the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court. The 11 men convicted in the case walked out of the Godhra sub-jail on August 15, last year, after the Gujarat government allowed their release under its remission policy. They had completed more than 15 years in jail.

The case has been a matter of great public interest, with people expressing their anger and frustration on social media and in protests. The release of the convicts has been widely criticized as a travesty of justice, and the Supreme Court's decision will be closely watched.