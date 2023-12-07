New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday junked an application seeking enforcement of the 2020 guidelines issued by it on state-imposed internet shutdowns, saying that it made a mistake by issuing notice in the matter.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai, Dipankar Datta and Aravind Kumar told the petitioners that the court condemned the reopening of disposed of matter by way of miscellaneous applications. Dismissing the plea, Justice Gavai said the court had made a mistake by issuing notice on the plea. The petitioner’s counsel submitted that directions issued by the top court in its January 10, 2020 verdict were not followed by the authorities. The bench said the petitioner had other remedies available for enforcement of the guidelines.

The top court had in May, issued notice on the miscellaneous application and sought the Centre’s response. The apex court, in January 2020, had said the freedom of speech and conducting business on the Internet are protected under the Constitution. The apex court directed the Jammu and Kashmir administration to immediately review the curb orders.

In its January 2020 verdict, the apex court had directed the authorities in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to immediately review all orders suspending Internet services and said orders that are not in accordance with law must be revoked. The apex court’s verdict came on the pleas filed by Anuradha Bhasin, Executive Editor of Kashmir Times and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad which challenged the curbs imposed on the Internet in Jammu and Kashmir after Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5, 2019.