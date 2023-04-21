SC GRANTS BAIL TO EIGHT CONVICTS SERVING LIFE SENTENCES IN 2002 GODHRA TRAIN CARNAGE CASE

New Delhi The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to eight convicts serving life sentences in the 2002 Godhra train carnage case in Gujarat However the bench refused to consider the bail application of four others due to their roles in the violenceThe SolicitorGeneral for India explained that he had some issues with the four persons as they were found to have played specific roles in the crime One of them was caught with an iron pipe while another was carrying a weapon that looked like a sickle known as a dhariya in Gujarati Another convict was caught purchasing storing and carrying petrol which was used to burn the coach The last convict attacked passengers causing injuries and looting themSenior advocate Sanjay Hegde appearing on behalf of the petitioners urged the court to adjourn the hearing of the four convicts whose bail was opposed by the SolicitorGeneral and grant bail to the other convicts citing the upcoming Eid alFitr festival He requested that the bail applications of the four be heard after two weeks but the SolicitorGeneral insisted that the bail applications be rejected leaving it open for them to revive their applications after a year or soThe court taking into consideration the period of imprisonment of the convicts 1718 years and their individual roles in the crime granted bail to the eight applicants taking into account that their appeals were not likely to be taken up soon The bench ordered their release on bail subject to such terms and conditions as may be imposed by the sessions courtHowever the bench dismissed the petitions of the four other convicts and stated that they were not inclined to grant them bail at this stage Last year in December the Supreme Court granted bail to another life convict named Farook considering the fact that he had served 17 years and that his role was only of stonepelting at the trainThe crime which occurred on February 27 2002 resulted in the death of 58 people in a fire inside the S6 coach of the Sabarmati Express which was carrying kar sevaks Hindu religious volunteers from Ayodhya The Godhra carnage triggered one of the worst communal riots in India since PartitionIn March 2011 the trial court convicted 31 persons 11 of whom were sentenced to death and the remaining 20 were given life imprisonment 63 other accused were acquitted In 2017 the Gujarat High Court commuted the death sentence of 11 to life imprisonment and upheld the life sentence awarded to the other 20 The appeals filed by the convicts in the Supreme Court have been pending since 2018Conclusion