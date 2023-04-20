New Delhi The Supreme Court on Thursday granted another three months time to all states and Union territories to provide rations cards to migrant labourers registered on the eshram portal for availing benefits of benevolent schemes of the government The top court posted the matter for further hearing on October 3 and asked the Centre to file a status reportA bench of justices MR Shah and Ahsanuddin Amanullah said At present we give further three months time to the concerned StateUT to undertake the exercise to issue ration cards to the left out registrants on eShram portal by giving wide publicity and the concerned StateUT to approach them through the office of the concerned Collector of the District so that more and more registrants on eShram portal are issued the ration cards and so that they may get the benefit of the benevolent schemes floated by the UOI and the State Government including the benefit under the National Food Security Act It said We appreciate the exercise undertaken by the UOI with the assistance of the respective StatesUTs for registration of the migrantsunorganized workers on eShram portal It noted that 2860 crores migrantsunorganized workers are registered on eShram portal which is a commendable job but added that out of 2860 registrants on eShram portal 2063 crores are registered on ration card data Meaning thereby the rest of the registrants on eShram are still without ration cards Without the ration card a migrantunorganized labourer or his family members may be deprived of the benefit of the schemes and may be the benefit under the National Food Security Act it saidThe bench said that being a welfare State it is therefore the duty of the stateUnion territory concerned to see that the remaining registrants on eShram who are still not registered on ration card data and who are not issued the ration cards they are issued ration cards and the exercise for issuance of ration cards is required to be expedited As the Union of India and the concerned StateUT now already have the data of the registrants on eShram portal and will be having the required information the StateUT shall reach to them so that they can be issued the ration cards and that their names are registered on ration card data it saidThe top court s order came on an application filed by petitioners Anjali Bhardwaj Harsh Mander and Jagdeep Chhokkar who had sought that ration to the migrant labourers be given irrespective of the quota of ration under the NFSA The bench noted the submission of advocate Prashant Bhushan appearing for the petitioners that approximately more than 10 crore people are deprived of the benefit of National Food Security Act due to nonissuance of the ration cards which as such is due to the fact that at present census of 2011 is being implemented and that after 2011 population has increased Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati appearing for the Centre said that against the total target of 383742394 migrants 288623993 have already registered their names on eShram portal She submitted that the eShram portal was launched on August 26 2021 by the Ministry of Labour and Employment which is meant to register and support the unorganisedmigrant workers by providing them with a Universal Account Number UAN The government said the Ministry of Labour and Employment has developed a Standard Operating Procedure SOP to share eShram portal data with states and Union territoriesIt said that approximately 382 crore eShram registrants are also found to be beneficiary under PMKisan Samman Nidhi The government submitted that the benefit of Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi MannDhan Yojana PMSYM has been given to the eligible migrants and each state has its own policies for issuance of the ration card The top court had earlier said migrant workers play a very vital role in building the nation and their rights cannot be ignoredIt had also asked the Centre to devise a mechanism so that they receive food grains without ration cards Earlier the top court had issued a slew of directions to authorities on a plea of the three activists seeking welfare measures for migrant workers and ordered states and Union territories to frame schemes for providing free dry rations to them till the Covid pandemic lasted and said the Centre will have to allocate additional food grains It had also directed states and Union territories to register all establishments and license all contractors under the law and ensure that the statutory duty is imposed on the contractors to give particulars of migrant workers PTI