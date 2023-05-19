CJI administers oath to Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, senior lawyer KV Viswanathan as SC judges

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has regained its full strength with Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court Prashant Kumar Mishra and senior lawyer Kalpathy Venkataraman Viswanathan, being sworn in by Chief Justice of India DY Chadrachud, on Friday.

The office of President Droupadi Murmu issued the warrant of appointments of Justice Mishra and Viswanathan as judges to the top court was issued on Thursday. Arjun Ram Meghwal who took charge as the new Minister for Law and Justice announced the appointments in a tweet.

According to the top court, the CJI will administer the oath at 10.30 am in the newly built auditorium of the Supreme Court. The swearing-in event will be live-streamed on the court's website, it said in a statement. The same event can be viewed on YouTube as well.

Full strength- The full strength of 34 judges will be in vogue only for a brief period. Justice K M Joseph, Justice Ajay Rastogi and Justice V Ramasubramanian are demitting office during the summer vacation itself. The Supreme Court Bar Association will be holding a farewell function for these three judges on Friday itself. The strength will come down to 31 with their retirement.

The current strength of the Apex court had fallen to 32 with the retirements of Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice M R Shah, the current strength of judges in the Supreme Court had fallen to 32 as against the sanctioned strength of 34. The collegium led by Chandrachud on May 16 had recommended to the Centre the names of Justice Mishra and senior advocate Viswanathan as judges of the apex court and the clearance of these two names from the Centre came within two working days.

The collegium also comprises justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, KM Joseph, Ajay Rastogi and Sanjiv Khanna. Viswanathan, upon the retirement of Justice JB Pardiwala on Aug. 11, 2030, will become the CJI and will remain in the post until he retires on May 25, 2031.