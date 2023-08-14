SC FLAGS FAKE NEWS CIRCULATING IN THE NAME OF CJI D Y CHANDRACHUD

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday flagged a piece of fake news circulating in the name of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and said that appropriate action is being taken in this regard with the law enforcement authorities.

A press note has been issued by the public relations office of the Supreme Court. The note said it has come to the notice of the Supreme Court of India that a social media post (invoking the public to protest against authorities) using a file photograph and falsely quoting the Chief Justice India is being circulated.

“The post is fake, ill-intended and mischievous. No such post has been issued by the Chief Justice of India nor has he authorised any such post. Appropriate action is being taken in this regard with the law enforcement authorities”, said the press note. The fake post used the image of CJI DY Chandrachud with a false quote, which urges the public to come out in protest against the government.

