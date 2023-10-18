New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the names of 13 advocates as judges of different high courts. The collegium is headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and also comprises justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sanjiv Khanna. The collegium recommended the advocates N Unni Krishnan Nair, and Kaushik Goswami as judges of Gauhati High Court.

The collegium said on May 29, 2023, the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues recommended the elevation of the above advocates as judges of that high court. “We have duly taken note of the views received from the constitutional authorities of the States of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Nagaland," it said.

The collegium’s resolution, uploaded on apex court’s website, said: “In order to ascertain the fitness and suitability of the above-named persons for elevation to the high court, we have consulted our colleagues conversant with the affairs of the Gauhati High Court”.

The collegium said it has scrutinised and evaluated the material placed on record including the observations made by the Department of Justice in the file as well as the complaints, received against some of the candidates.

In a separate resolution, the collegium recommended advocates Siddhartha Sah and Alok Mahra for appointment as judges of the Uttarakhand High Court.

The collegium also recommended advocates Harmeet Singh Grewal, Deepinder Singh Nalwa, Sumeet Goel, Sudeepti Sharma, and Kirti Singh for appointment as judges of the high court of Punjab and Haryana. In a separate resolution, the collegium recommended the names of advocates Vinay Saraf, Vivek Jain, Ashish Shroti, and Amit Seth for appointment as judges of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The collegium said it has duly taken note of the views of the Chief Minister and the Governor of the State of Madhya Pradesh placed in the file about the suitability or otherwise of the above candidates. “In order to ascertain the suitability of the above advocates for elevation to the high court, we have consulted our colleague conversant with the affairs of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh,” the resolution stated.