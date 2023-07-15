SC COLLEGIUM RECOMMENDS APPOINTMENT OF 15 ADDITIONAL JUDGES AS PERMANENT JUDGES OF 5 HCS

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the appointment of 15 additional judges as permanent judges to five High Courts. The Collegium is headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and comprises justices SK Kaul and Sanjiv Khanna. The Collegium, in a resolution published on the Supreme Court website, recommended the names of four additional judges for appointment as permanent judges of the High Court of Kerala: (i) Justice Basant Balaji (ii) Justice Chandrasekharan Kartha Jayachandran (iii) Justice Sophy Thomas and (iv) Justice Puthen Veedu Gopala Pillai Ajithkumar.

In a separate resolution, the Collegium recommended the names of five additional judges for appointment as permanent judges of the Gauhati High Court: (i) Justice Kakheto Sema (ii) Justice Devashis Baruah (iii) Justice Malasri Nandi (iv) Justice Marli Vankung and (v) Justice Arun Dev Choudhury. The Collegium said a committee of two judges of the Supreme Court constituted by the Chief Justice of India in terms of the resolution dated October 26, 2017, of the Supreme Court Collegium has assessed the judgments of the above-named additional judges (for the Gauhati High Court). “With a view to assessing the merit and suitability of the above-named additional judges for appointment as permanent judges, the Collegium has scrutinised and evaluated the material placed on record”, it said.

In another resolution, the Collegium recommended the name of Justice Deepak Kumar Tiwari, an additional judge, for appointment as a permanent judge of the High Court of Chhattisgarh. “The Collegium has scrutinised and evaluated the material placed on record with a view to assessing the merit and suitability of Justice Deepak Kumar Tiwari for appointment as a permanent Judge. Having considered all aspects of the matter, the Collegium is of the view that Justice Deepak Kumar Tiwari, additional judge, is fit and suitable for being appointed as a permanent judge”, said the resolution.

In a separate resolution, the Collegium recommended the names of two additional judges for appointment as permanent judges of the High Court of Bombay: (i) Justice Anil Laxman Pansare and (ii) Justice Sandipkumar Chandrabhan More.

“With a view to assessing the merit and suitability of the above-named Additional Judges for appointment as permanent j, the Collegium has scrutinised and evaluated the material placed on record. Having considered all aspects of the proposal, the Collegium is of the view that Justices (i) Anil Laxman Pansare and (ii) Sandipkumar Chandrabhan More, additional judges, are fit and suitable for being appointed as permanent judges”, said the resolution.

In another resolution, the Collegium recommended the names of three additional judges for appointment as permanent judges of the High Court at Calcutta (i) Justice Krishna Rao, (ii) Justice Bibhas Ranjan De and (iii) Justice Ajoy Kumar Mukherjee.

The Collegium also recommended the names of two advocates and one judicial officer for appointment as judges of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh. The advocates recommended as judges are Ranjan Sharma and Bipin Chander Negi. The judicial officer, Rakesh Kainthla, has been rerecommended as a judge.

In a separate resolution, the Collegium also recommended the name of Sujana Kalasikam, judicial officer, for appointment as a judge of the High Court for the State of Telangana. “For the purpose of assessing the merit and suitability of Sujana Kalasikam for elevation to the High Court, we have scrutinised and evaluated the material placed on record. We have also perused the observations made by the Department of Justice in the file. The consultee-judges have concurrently found the candidate to be suitable for appointment as a judge of the High Court. The inputs provided in the file indicate that she enjoys a good personal and professional image and nothing adverse has come to notice with regard to her integrity”, said the Collegium. The Collegium also recommended the names of two advocates as judges of the High Court for the State of Telangana: Laxminarayana Alishetty and Anil Kumar Jukanti.