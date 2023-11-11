SC AGREES TO EXAMINE PIL SEEKING REMOVAL OF DUPLICATE ENTRIES IN ELECTORAL ROLLS

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has agreed to examine a plea raising the issue of duplicate entries in the electoral rolls and directed that the plea should be served on standing counsel for Election Commission of India (ECI). A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and comprising justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra noted that the jurisdiction of this court under Article 32 of the Constitution has been invoked, inter alia, for ensuring that while the exercise of revising the electoral rolls is carried out in accordance with the Representation of People Act 1950, adequate steps are taken in regard to electors, who have shifted or have died or where there are duplicate entries.

Senior advocate Meenakshi Arora, appearing on behalf of the petitioner Samvidhan Bachao Trust, cited the communication of the Chief Electoral Officer Uttar Pradesh that no steps have been taken for verification of duplicate entries. “Before this court decides to proceed in the matter, it would be appropriate if we direct that a copy of the petition be served on Amit Sharma, Standing Counsel for the Election Commission of India," said the bench, in its order passed on November 10. The bench has listed the matter for further hearing on November 28.