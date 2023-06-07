New Delhi: Some state governments have shown interest to buy salt lands at concessional rates, which are currently owned by the Centre, an official said. About 60,000 acres of salt land are available in several states.

Without naming those states, the official said that the commere and industry ministry has not taken any final call on their requests. The land is under the administrative control of the ministry. "So far interest is only from various state governments who want us to sell to them at concessional rates... There is an active committee of secretaries on this...we will take proposals there (committee) once we negotiate a reasonable rate," the official added.

The land is relevant for infrastructure projects, and logistics parks. In May last year, the DPIIT (department for promotion of industry and internal trade) had sought applications for the empanelment of valuers in Salt Commissioner's Organization (SCO).

Land declared surplus to the requirement of SCO would be considered for transfer for public purposes in accordance with the General Financial Rules under intimation to the Ministry of Urban Development, the DPIIT had said in a document inviting application for valuers. At present, the guidelines do not permit sale of the land to private players.

There was also a plan to formulate a policy for auction of salt land to private players, sources said. A drone survey of salt land is also being undertaken. The salt pan lands are situated in the states including Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha as well as Rajasthan. The Salt Commissioner's Office, headquartered in Jaipur, is under the administrative control of the DPIIT. The functions include promotion of technological development, custody and superintendence of departmental salt lands and other assets.

