RUSSIAN WOMAN RAISES BLACK PANTHER ASSUMING IT TO BE A CAT

Hyderabad: People are very fond of pets, especially dogs, but some rear cats also. They treat them like kids and take care of them very well. But, an animal lover mistakenly took a newborn animal assuming it to be a kitten, however, she was shocked to find out the truth after a few months.

A woman from Russia was walking along the road when she found a days-old unconscious animal in the bushes. At first, she assumed it was a kitten and took her along with her. She fed it, along with her pet dog, but as it grew up, she was surprised to realise that it was not a cat, but a Black Panther.

Later, she kept it with her and raised it. The video related to this has now gone viral on social media. A video is doing the rounds on Instagram that includes everything from when the Black Panther was first found in bushes when it grew up and was playing with a woman's pet dog.