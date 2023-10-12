RUSSIAN SPEAKER VALENTINO MATVIENKO TO LEAD DELEGATION FOR P20 SUMMIT HOSTED BY INDIA

New Delhi: The delegation of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation (Upper House of Parliament) led by Speaker Valentina Matvienko will take part in the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20), the Russian Embassy in New Delhi said on Thursday.

The delegation includes First Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council Andrei Turchak, Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev and Member of the Federation Council Committee on Agricultural and Food Policy and Environmental Management Tatyana Gigel as well as members of the State Duma.

Also read: Canadian Senate Speaker to skip Parliamentary Speakers Summit hosted by India

​The theme of the event is 'Parliaments for 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'. The forum programme includes four Sections 'Agenda 2030 for SDGs: Showcasing Achievements, Accelerating Progress,' 'Sustainable Energy Transition - Gateway to Green Future,' 'Mainstreaming Gender Equality - From Women's Empowerment to Women Led Development' and 'Transformation in People's Lives through Public Digital Platforms.'