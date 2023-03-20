Roads in rural Jharkhand crying for authorities' attention

Latehar (Jharkhand): The ten-kilometre-long rural linking several villages falling under Pandeypura and Aragundi panchayats, with the district headquarters town, is full of potholes. According to a rough figure, at least 10,000 small and big size potholes have surfaced on the road.

People are facing hardships since long time due to bad condition of the rural road. Hence, they are compelled to take back-breaking journey every day. Commuters shuttling to and from Latehar cry foul over official apathy. A local resident Mohammad Arif said, "Several representations to the local MLA and government officials have fallen on deaf ears. It is the height of government apathy. Villagers are facing hardships due to bad condition of the road."

Another villager Dwarika Prasad, speaking about the condition of the road, said, "The enormity of the problem can be gauged from the fact that it takes more than half an hour or 45 minutes for covering a distance of five kilometre. The distance between Pandeypura and Latehar town is five kilometre. But, people hesitate to commute on this stretch. Several accidents were reported on this damaged roads. People avoid making a trip to Latehar, until it is necessary."

The rural road was constructed about eight years ago. The rural works department of the Jharkhand government was entrusted with the task of laying the road. During the construction of the road, its quality was undermined. Substandard construction material was used leading to damage of the road. Within the two or three years of laying, cracks and potholes began appearing on the road, said sources.

Latehar Block Development Officer (BDO) Meghnath Uraon said, "Our department at the block level don't have rights or empowered to construct the road. Senior officials at the top level can establish contact with the department concerned for the construction of the road. We are striving to get in touch with the higher officials for the reconstruction of the road."