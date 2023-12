RSS WELCOMES SC VERDICT ON ARTICLE 370 SAYS IT WILL STRENGTHEN NATIONAL UNITY

New Delhi: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Monday said the Supreme Court verdict upholding the abrogation of Article 370 by the Centre will strengthen national unity. The RSS has been opposing Article 370 of the Constitution since the beginning, Sangh's all-India publicity head Sunil Ambekar said in a statement.

The top court unanimously upheld the Centre's 2019 decision to abrogate provisions of the Article bestowing special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir (J-K). It also directed restoration of statehood "at the earliest" as well as elections to the assembly by September 30 next year. The Supreme Court legitimising the abolition of Article 370 is worth welcoming. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) welcomes this decision, Ambekar said.