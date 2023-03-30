RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat addressing the gathering at 'Sanyas Diksha' ceremony at Patanjali, on Wednesday.

Haridwar: On the eighth day of the 'Sanyas Diksha' ceremony at Patanjali, Chief of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Mohan Bhagwat spoke about the importance of Sanatan Dharma as well saffron color in one's life. The RSS top boss said saffron is synonymous with the monkhood and Sanatan Dharma.

"Sanatan Dharma doesn't need any "certificate". It has stood the test of time. The one that is 'Sanatan' doesn't need any certificate. In English, they say, "time tested", meaning one which has already proven itself by standing the test of time," the Sangh chief told the gathering.

Bhagwat while addressing the participants readying themselves for monastic life, said, "Today you are taking a pledge to uplift the Sanatan Dharma by donning the saffron robe. Everything changes with the passage of time. But our Sanatan tradition or way of life is eternal. It never changes."

"The onus is on you (monks) to make people understand the meaning of Sanatan Dharma through your conduct and behaviour," he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Baba Ramdev said the budding monks who have taken vows to join the monastic order will be further groomed. "We are working on the project to realise the dream of Maharishi Dayanand. We will set up a series of learning centres for these budding monks," he said.

"Patanjali has been making a big change in the field of education and health sectors. Indian Education Board, Patanjali Gurukulam, Acharyakulam, Patanjali University, Patanjali Ayurveda College have been playing a pivotal role in the field of education and health sectors," he added.

Ramdev further said that after 75 years of Independence, Patanjali has been working towards fulfilling the dreams of Maharishi Dayanand, Swami Vivekananda, Mahatma Gandhi and all the other revolutionaries. "These revolutionaries always advocated for an indigenous education system," he said.

"The country became independent. But the education and medical system were not our own. Now, the time has come to get rid of the Macauly education system. The monks of Patanjali are trying to make a radical change in the Indian education system," Ramdev said.