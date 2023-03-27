Rajkot: Managing trustee of National School, Jitu Bhatt, flayed Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha's recent remarks on Mahatma Gandhi's law degree. Lt Governor while speaking at a function had said that the father of the nation was a highly educated personality but he didn't have any formal degree.

Jitu Bhatt said, "Those holding responsible positions do not know much about the history." The statement came after the clarification was made by Tushar Gandhi, who is the trustee at Maharashtra Gandhi Smarak Nidhi since 2014.

Elaborating further, Bhatt said, "Mahatma Gandhi's father came and finally settled in Rajkot. Bapu spent his childhood days with his father in Rajkot. He was studying at Alfred High School in Rajkot. Gandhiji did his schooling up to matriculation and then went abroad for higher education. Bapu came back to India and established National School in Rajkot in 1921."

Shedding light on Gandhij's fast which he undertook in 1931, Bhatt said, "Gandhiji went on fast for three days in Rajkot. It is mentioned in the history books also. Sardar Patel and Nehruji came forward to help Gandhiji to complete his fast successfully. The motive behind Bapu's fast in Rajkot was that he was fighting for the rights of poor and middle-class people. The king of Rajkot was committing atrocities on them."

"We achieved freedom due to sacrifices made by our forefathers. Many great personalities, including Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Nehru and Bhagat Singh and others went to jail and many others laid down their lives. Sardar Patel was a barrister, Nehruji was also a barrister and Gandhiji went to England to seek a Barrister's degree. But I failed to understand why people holding responsible positions don't know much about history."