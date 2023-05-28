Patna (Bihar): The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) equated the structure of the new Parliament Building with that of a coffin, drawing sharp reactions from the BJP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building in New Delhi on Sunday morning.

The RJD through its Twitter handle shared the photographs of the new Parliament building and a coffin and asked in Hindi "Yeh Kya Hai" (What is this?).

As many as 19 Opposition parties including the RJD boycotted the inauguration of the new Parliament building. They in a joint statement had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to inaugurate the new Parliament building by himself, completely sidelining President Draupadi Murmu was not only a grave insult but also a direct assault on the country's democracy.

RJD leader Shakti Singh Yadav said, "The coffin in our tweet is a representation of democracy being buried. The country will not accept this. Parliament is the temple of democracy and it is the place to have discussions."

Hitting back at the RJD, BJP leader Sushil Modi demanded that a case of treason should be registered against the party for comparing the new Parliament building with a coffin.

"A case of treason should be registered against such people, who have compared the new Parliament building with a coffin," Sushil Modi said. The 19 political parties, which boycotted the inauguration of the new Parliament Building, included the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the Left, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Janata Dal-United (JDU), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Samajwadi Party, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasabeb Thackeray) and others. The new Parliament building has a built-up area of 64,500 square meters.