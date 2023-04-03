Rishra (West Bengal): Hooghly's Rishra wore a deserted look on Monday with glass bottles, burnt clothes and bricks scattered on the streets even as a huge contingent of police personnel remained deployed in the area. Tension prevailed throughout the day while many people fled from their houses apprehending further violence. Those who have taken refuge in other localities are uncertain as to when they would be able to return to their homes.

Two groups clashed with each other during a Ram Navami procession on Sunday evening. Miscreants torched down several vehicles and indulged in violence and arson. Police arrested 12 people in connection with violence and section 144 was imposed. Also, internet services were suspended till 10 pm today.

Local people whom ETV Bharat spoke to were terrified after the incident and said they are confused as to how a procession turned everything upside down. "A Ram Navami procession was taken out in the area. Suddenly the attacks started. There was no way to understand who were attacking and why. We could only see gasoline bombs being fired one after another. Bricks, stones and rocks came flying at us. Everyone started running for their lives. People frantically tried to enter their houses and close the doors. We trembled with fear throughout the night," an eye witness said. A local resident said that people who could not leave this area are living in fear after yesterday's incident. Police reached the area but locals complained that the violence continued even after that. Residents held a local councilor responsible for the incident and alleged that the bombs were thrown from his house. An investigation has been initiated in this connection.

Meanwhile, the BJP accused West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee of orchestrating the recent unrest in various places including Howrah and Hooghly's Rishra and sought her resignation. BJP's Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee sought the Centre's intervention and demanded a National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigation into the incident. "This is the result of a pre-planned conspiracy by Mamata Banerjee to consolidate Muslim votes and appease the minorities," Chatterjee said. CPI-M leader and former Uttarpara MLA Shruti Nath Prahraj held both the BJP and the Trinamool Congress responsible. TMC leader Dilip Yadav slammed the BJP demanding resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the poor economic condition of the country.