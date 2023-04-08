New Delhi: With the country witnessing the hottest February this year since 1901, there will be substantial rise in temperature across the nation in the next five days. Issuing an advisory, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), had said that there is likely to be a gradual rise in temperature by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius across most parts of the country over the next five days.

"Gradual rise in maximum temperature by 2-4 degrees Celsius over most parts of the country during next 5 days," the IMD said in its advisory,” the IMD wrote on its twitter handle.

Furthermore, the IMD has also predicted thunderstorms and strong winds over the states of Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh in the next two days. The advisory also mentioned that these thunderstorms with gusty winds are likely to decrease thereafter.

"Thunderstorms with gusty winds likely over Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh during next 2 days and decrease thereafter," the advisory said.

Earlier in the month, the weather department had stated that several parts of the country, excluding parts of the northwest and peninsular region, were expected to experience above-normal maximum temperatures from April to June.

"A significantly higher number of heatwave days are predicted over parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab and Haryana," an IMD official said.

The rise in temperature is a concerning issue and is a result of global warming caused by climate change. The increase in temperature has worsened the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events in recent years.

India had recorded its hottest February this year since record-keeping began in 1901, according to the IMD. However, above-normal rainfall due to seven western disturbances, including five strong ones, kept temperatures in check in March.

The prolonged spell of pre-monsoon rain, thunderstorms, hailstorms, and lightning strikes had caused damage to crops in many parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and other states.