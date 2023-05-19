New Delhi: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said that his shift to the Earth Sciences Ministry is not a punishment but the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rijiju assumed charge as Earth Sciences Minister on Friday day after he was removed as the Law Minister. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving him an opportunity to handle various portfolios.

Speaking about criticism from the Opposition party leaders, he said, "Opposition will definitely criticise me...opposition speaking against me is not a new thing...this shifting is not a punishment, this is the plan of the govt, this is the vision of PM Modi."

Rijiju refused to answer questions about his previous ministry contending that they were no longer relevant and that he looked forward to serve in the Earth Sciences Ministry. "Don't ask questions related to the previous ministry as they are no longer relevant," Rijiju said to questions whether he was removed as Law Minister for his frequent run-ins with the judiciary.

Earlier on Thursday, Congress MP Manickam Tagore described Rijiju, who was routinely vocal against the collegium system of judicial appointments, as a "failed law minister" while veteran lawyer and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said it was not easy to understand the science behind the laws. "The failed law minister moves In Earth Science what he can do? Hope Arjun Ram Meghwal acts in a dignified manner as law minister," Tagore said in a tweet.

Sibal, a former Congress law minister, said, "Not law, now Minister for Earth Sciences. It is not easy to understand the science behind the laws. Now (he) will try to grapple with the laws of science. Good luck my friend!"

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi dwelt on the possible reasons behind Rijiju being moved to the Ministry of Earth Sciences, wondering if the recent Supreme Court judgment on Maharashtra was a cause. "Is it because of the Maharashtra judgement embarrassment? Or the Modani-SEBI investigation?" Chaturvedi asked in a tweet.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrityunjay Mohapatra and Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor Vishwajit Sahay were present when Rijiju assumed charge as the Minister of Earth Sciences. Senior officers of the ministry, including Secretary M Ravichandran, were away in Diu for the G-20 Research and Innovation Initiative Gathering (RIIG) Conference. (With Agency inputs)