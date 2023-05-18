New Delhi: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju who has been stripped of his portfolio and moved to the Ministry of Earth Science thanks Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, in his parting note. He also changed his Twitter bio to Earth Ministry from Law and Justice, in less than an hour since the notification was shared by the office of President Droupadi Murmu.

Rijijus said it was a privilege and an honour to serve as Union Minister of Law & Justice" under the guidance of PM Modi. "I thank honble Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, all Judges of Supreme Court, Chief Justices and Judges of High Courts, Lower Judiciary & entire Law officers for the huge support in ensuring delivering ease of Justice and providing legal services for our citizens," he said.

"Much transformation in Indian Sports and much initiated in Judicial domain under your able leadership with utmost commitment and foresight. Sanguine that Judical Reforms, as initiated and carried forward diligently in background by Team Modi will fructify before turn of the ongoing decade. Wish you all the very best in your future endeavours and hope to meet you soon in your Neo-Avataar," Col. Rohit Deve said in tweet.

The statement issued by the President's Office said the rejig follows a recommendation from PM Modi and that Arjun Ram Meghwal has been assigned the Ministry of Law and Justice as independent charge as Minister of State (MoS). "Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State be assigned the independent charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice in addition to his existing portfolios, in place of Kiren Rijiju," the statement read.

Rijiju, as the cabinet minister for the central government, has been vocal in criticising the Supreme Court and the Collegium system. A lawyers' body said that the speeches of Rijiju are "frontal attack not just on the judiciary but the Constitution" by the executive official. He has lowered the prestige of the Supreme Court in public. Rijiju had said the collegium system of appointing judges was “opaque and not transparent”.

