RESULTS IN CHHATTISGARH MP RAJASTHAN INDICATE PEOPLE ARE FIRMLY BEHIND GOOD GOVERNANCE PM MODI

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked the people of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan for bringing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power and said that the results in these states indicate that the people of India stand firmly with the politics of good governance and development, which the saffron party stands for. It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the BJP campaign in the five poll-bound states - Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram.

The BJP has retained power in Madhya Pradesh, while it wrested power from the Congress in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. PM Modi, who is expected to join the celebrations at the BJP party office in New Delhi later this evening, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to bow before the common man.

"We bow to the Janta Janardan. The results in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan indicate that the people of India are firmly with politics of good governance and development, which the @BJP4India stands for (sic)," the Prime Minister wrote on X. He also thanked BJP workers for their hard work.

"I thank the people of these states for their unwavering support and assure them that we will keep working tirelessly for their well-being. A special thanks to the hardworking Party Karyakartas. Each of them is exemplary! They have worked tirelessly and highlighted our development agenda among the people (sic)," added the Prime Minister.