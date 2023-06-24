RESEARCHERS DEVELOPING NEW MOBILE APP TO TURN SMARTPHONE INTO A THERMOMETER

Hyderabad: Once the phone was limited to phone calls, but now it has replaced many gadgets that we use on a regular basis. Now we look at a smartphone whether you wanted to know the time or put an alarm to wake up in the morning. Soon this smartphone will take on another avatar of a thermometer to measure temperature. An app is being developed in this regard.

The University of Washington researchers are working on creating an app called fever app. With the help of sensors and the smartphone's touchscreen, the temperature of the human body will be measured and the details will be released with the help of Machine Learning. The researchers say that no additional hardware is required for this. They believe that more extensive data is needed to bring it to the masses.

We need not even touch our smartphones to use this app. Just open the app and place the camera lens on the patient's forehead for 90 seconds. The researchers stated that the preliminary results were promising when the app was tested on 37 patients.

They said that it shows an average error of 0.23 degrees Celsius compared to the thermometer. This is a clinically approved range. Currently, this app is in the testing phase. If all necessary medical clearances are completed then everyone will be able to get access. Smartphone, which was being used in many ways, has become handy for many. And now, those suffering from fever can check their temperature with their smartphone.