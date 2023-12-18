Hyderabad: In all, 33 MPs from the Lok Sabha and 45 MPs from the Rajya Sabha have been suspended on Monday for the remainder of the winter session. They were protesting in the chamber demanding that Union Home Minister Amit Shah address the House on the massive security breach in Parliament last week. It may be recalled that parliamentary interruptions are not unusual.

Last week, at least 14 MPs were suspended amidst the chaos in the Parliament over the discussion on the security breach in the House. In this Winter Session of the Parliament, the House has suspended 92 opposition members, however, 78 MPs have been suspended from the Parliament today, resulting in the highest number of suspensions in a day.

Earlier, under the Rajiv Gandhi regime, as many as 63 members were suspended from the Lok Sabha for three consecutive days. Similarly, the then Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan suspended 25 Congress MPs for five days for “persistently, willfully obstructing” the House”. The Speaker ‘named’ the 25 Congress members, who were carrying placards and raising slogans in the Well.

On January 2, 2019, the same speaker, Sumitra Mahajan suspended 24 AIADMK members for five consecutive sittings for protesting and creating a ruckus continuously in the House over the Cauvery issue. On January 3, 2019, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan acted tough suspending 21 members of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and AIADMK for four consecutive sittings or protesting and creating a ruckus continuously in the House over the Cauvery issue.

Nineteen opposition members were suspended for a week from the Rajya Sabha for demanding an urgent discussion on price rise and the hike in GST rates on July 26, 2022.

The then Speaker Meira Kumar suspended 18 MPs from (undivided) Andhra Pradesh following pandemonium in the House. The suspended MPs were either supporting or opposing the creation of the separate state of Telangana. The House witnessed unprecedented scenes that day. L Rajagopal, an expelled Congress Member, had used pepper spray in the House. A Telugu Desam Member, M Venugopala Reddy, had smashed a mike. The suspended Members belonged to the Congress, Telugu Desam and YSR Congress.