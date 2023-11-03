Minister Panja made reference to the epic Mahabharat and stated that while the members on the panel were enjoying like "Duryodhan" during the Mahua Moitra hearing, the Chairman was sitting like "Dhritarashtra". He attacked the BJP for giving 'hollow statements' on women empowerment and said the panel insulted an elected woman MP during a hearing on the cash-for-query allegations against her.

"The BJP gives such tall lectures on women empowerment and security of women. But today the BJP members in the panel, as well as the central ministers, were sitting like Duryadhan and the chairman was sitting like blind Dhritarashtra and they were all enjoying when Mahua Moitra was being asked personal questions," Panja said in a press conference. Mahua Moitra walked out of the panel meeting yesterday. Others who also walked out were BSP MP Danish Ali, Janata Dal (United) MP Giridhari Yadav and Congress MP Uttam Kumar Reddy.