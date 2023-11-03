Ethics panel behaved like 'Duryodhan' during Mahua hearing: TMC Minister on cash-for-query case
Published: 3 hours ago
Kolkata : The TMC strongly objected to the manner in which the Lok Sabha Ethics panel has conducted the hearing with regard to the cash for query case. West Bengal Minister Shashi Panja slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for being a "silent spectator" on the issue of Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra's allegations that "personal questions" were asked during the Ethics Committee meeting.
Minister Panja made reference to the epic Mahabharat and stated that while the members on the panel were enjoying like "Duryodhan" during the Mahua Moitra hearing, the Chairman was sitting like "Dhritarashtra". He attacked the BJP for giving 'hollow statements' on women empowerment and said the panel insulted an elected woman MP during a hearing on the cash-for-query allegations against her.
"The BJP gives such tall lectures on women empowerment and security of women. But today the BJP members in the panel, as well as the central ministers, were sitting like Duryadhan and the chairman was sitting like blind Dhritarashtra and they were all enjoying when Mahua Moitra was being asked personal questions," Panja said in a press conference. Mahua Moitra walked out of the panel meeting yesterday. Others who also walked out were BSP MP Danish Ali, Janata Dal (United) MP Giridhari Yadav and Congress MP Uttam Kumar Reddy.
Accusing the Ethics Panel of insulting an elected woman MP, the West Bengal Minister questioned whether it was an ethical or a "non-ethical" panel. "You have insulted an elected woman MP. This highlights your low mentality. Is this an Ethics Panel or a non-ethical panel?" Panja said.
Lok Sabha Ethics Committee Chairperson Vinod Sonkar said that "unparliamentary language" was used by Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra against him and other members during cross-examination following her deposition before the panel over "cash-for-query" allegations levelled against her by BJP Nishikant Dubey.
Sonkar also said that the committee will sit and decide further action. Sonkar rejected the allegations of opposition members. "Instead of giving answers, she (Mahua Moitra) got angry and used unparliamentary language for the Chairperson, and Committee members. Danish Ali, Girdhari Yadav and other opposition MPs tried to accuse the committee and walked out. The committee will sit and discuss," he said.
Moitra is facing 'Cash for Query' charges made by Dubey, who alleged that the Trinamool MP had taken bribes from Dubai-based businessman Hiranandani to raise questions in Parliament to target the Adani Group. (with agency inputs)