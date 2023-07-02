New Delhi/Mumbai: With NCP leader Ajit Pawar and eight other party leaders joining the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government, the Congress on Sunday said that the BJP's "washing machine" has resumed its operations as a number of these leaders had been facing serious corruption charges and have now got a "clean chit".

Ajit Pawar, who split the NCP and took oath as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, on Sunday said his party decided to become part of the Eknath Shinde-led government for the development of the country and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Eight other NCP leaders took oath as ministers.

Reacting to the development, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Clearly the BJP's Washing Machine has resumed its operations. A number of new entrants into the BJP-led alliance in Maharashtra today had been facing serious corruption charges with ED, CBI and Income Tax authorities after them. Now they have all got a clean chit."

The Congress will intensify its efforts to free Maharashtra from the clutches of the BJP, Ramesh asserted. The Congress is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance comprising itself, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) and the NCP.

'BJP on MLA purchasing spree', says Mehbooba

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday hit out at the BJP after NCP leaders were inducted in the Maharashtra council of ministers, saying the ruling party was on an "MLA purchasing spree". Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar, along with eight others from the party, joined the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government on Sunday.

While Pawar was sworn in as the deputy chief minister by Governor Ramesh Bais at a ceremony held in the Raj Bhawan in Mumbai, the eight other NCP leaders took oath as ministers. "No words are enough to condemn the manner in which BJP has repeatedly undermined the popular mandate in Maharashtra. Not only is democracy being butchered but they are using the national anthem to provide cover for such disgraceful actions," Mehbooba said in a tweet. "On one hand, BJP is arresting political opponents on trumped up corruption charges while they themselves are on an MLA purchasing spree. Hard-earned public money is being misused to quench BJPs thirst for power," she added.

NCP joining Maha govt is start of Eknath Shinde losing his CM's post, says Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said the induction of NCP leader Ajit Pawar as deputy chief minister in the Maharashtra government was the beginning of the process of Eknath Shinde losing his chief minister's post. Talking to reporters, Raut claimed that Maharashtra would soon get a new chief minister.

In a surprising development, Ajit Pawar on Sunday took oath as the deputy CM, while eight MLAs of his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) took oath as ministers in the government led by the Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "This (oath-taking ceremony) is the start of Eknath Shinde losing his chief minister's post. His MLAs will be disqualified as members of the House. In order to continue being in power even after it, Ajit Pawar and the NCP MLAs have joined the government," Raut said.

He also said the NCP joining the government and the rebellion in the party was not a political earthquake. "This development should not be seen as (shaping up of a) triple engine (government)...One of the two engines is going to fail," he said. When asked whether NCP chief Sharad Pawar was aware of this development, Raut said, "He had all the information about it." "But you should ask BJP leaders who used to criticise NCP leaders everyday over corruption," he said.

PM Modi biggest patron of corruption, says AAP after Ajit Pawar joins Shinde govt

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday by calling him the "biggest patron of corruption" after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar, along with eight others from the party, joined the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government. While Pawar was sworn in as the deputy chief minister by Governor Ramesh Bais at a ceremony held in the Raj Bhawan in Mumbai, the eight other NCP leaders took oath as ministers.

Those who were sworn in as ministers are Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Aditi Tatkare, Dharmarao Atram, Anil Patil and Sanjay Bansode. Reacting to the development, AAP national spokesperson Sanjay Singh hit out at the prime minister on Twitter. "Narendra Modi is the biggest patron of corruption in the country," the Rajya Sabha MP said in a tweet in Hindi. Two days after the prime minister gave a guarantee of action against corruption, Pawar was appointed as the deputy chief minister in the Shiv Sena-BJP coalition government in Maharashtra and Bhujbal also inducted into the cabinet, Singh said. "Today all TV channels will condemn Modiji," he claimed.