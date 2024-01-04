Hyderabad: A pale of gloom descended on the hearts of all music aficionados on this day in 1993, when our all-time favourite Panchamda left for his heavenly abode leaving us crestfallen.

Yes, RD Burman is no more. As news flashed all over, tears were in abundance in the eyes of all RD fanatics. Did he have to go so early? Yes, lamentable yes. Only 53, and he still had so much to offer but destiny had already numbered his days. Panchamda was gone.

But what do we write on the maestro? So much has already been penned on the then scion of the Tripura royal family. Genius, maverick, versatile, imprudently emotional - Panchamda was all encompassing.

Yes, but there is one front on which RD Burman would always stand out. When you have an enviable legacy to carry forward, you find yourself on a sticky wicket. Being the son of none other than legendary music composer Sachin Dev Burman, RD had the arduous pressure of coming out of his illustrious father's shadow.

History has it that the next generation on most occasions finds it tough to emulate its previous generation's achievement. Even if you are super gifted, treading your own path is cumbersome as you are constantly equated with your parents. There are ample examples of such cases. With due respect, Ashok Mankad could never become another Vinoo Mankad in cricket, Randhir Kapoor came nowhere near his actor father Raj Kapoor, none of Pele's sons could wield the same authority with feet as the King of soccer could, yet RD managed to chart his own course even when his dad Sachin Dev Burman was alive. Be it 'Caravaan', 'Teesri Manzil', 'Kati Patang', 'Amar Prem' or 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna', RD managed to hold on the reigns despite the towering presence of Burman Dada.

So much so, there were stories that it was RD's style that was behind the songs of 'Aradhana', which ushered in the emergence of India's first superstar Rajesh Khanna. However, Shakti Samanta had chosen Sachin Dev Burman to score the music of the movie. 'Meet na' was a typical RD touch which we were entertained with later.

Similarly, in Hrishikesh Mukherjee's 'Milee', which was senior Burman's last outing, had reportedly two numbers scored by RD when his father was fatally indisposed.

Hence, to say that it was the vacuum left behind by his father that gave Panchamda a room to cement his place would be gross exaggeration. Yes, RD did surpass his father and wherever his father was, he would be proud.

Let's not do away with the fact that it was RD's father who suggested to Shakti Samanta that he should have his son on board replacing him when there was disagreement between Samanta and team, and SD over the tune of 'Roop Tera Mastana'. Yes, RD had burst on the scene by then slowly and steadily making an indelible mark with his brilliance.

To reiterate, it was a tough going for RD to emerge on his own but he did. The pedigree helped, so did his talent that saw him sail through. Abhishek Bachchan would know what it takes to stay away from instant comparisons with his father, Amitabh Bachchan. Tough, really tough, and he still bears the brunt.

But RD scored over him. Forget the comparisons, Panchamda proved to be a Godsend for so many makers - Nasir Hussain, Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Dev Anand, Shakti Samanta and so on. That's RD for you - he was no ordinary mortal but a man who created his own identity despite roadblocks.