Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Neeraj Nigam as Executive Director with immediate effect, the central bank said in a release on Monday. As Executive Director, Nigam will look after Consumer Education and Protection Department, Financial Inclusion and Development Department, Legal Department, and Secretary's Department.

Prior to being promoted as ED, Nigam was heading the Bhopal Regional Office of the RBI. Nigam has, over a span of more than three decades, served in Regulation and Supervision, Human Resource Management, Premises, Currency Management, Bank Accounts and other areas in the Reserve Bank, in its Central Office as well as Regional Offices.

Nigam holds a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from Barkatullah University, Bhopal besides having earned the professional qualification of Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (CAIIB). (ANI)