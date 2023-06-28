Agartala: Rath Yatra turned fatal in Tripura after seven devotees including at least two children were charred to death while several others were injured during a religious procession which accompanied the chariot that came in touch with a wire overhead at Kumarghat of Unakoti district on Wednesday.

The cops are tight-lipped over the number. Speaking exclusively with ETV Bharat, SDPO Kumarghat Kamal Debbarma said, "It was raining heavily since morning and people were gathering for the Ulto Rath Yatra. But when the devotees were pulling the chariot during the Ulto Rath Yatra festival, it came in touch with high-voltage wire overhead. Immediately seven persons were killed and many others were injured."

Without giving further details, police said that all measures have been taken soon after the accident. “Soon after the incident, the fire and emergency service personnel rushed to the spot and took the injured to the nearest hospital," said a police official.

He further said that cops are investigating the matter. Sources from the spot said that the deceased toll may increase as the victims are being taken to hospital. Soon after the incident, a large crowd gathered at the hospital. An eyewitness said, “When we were going in a procession, the chariot somehow got in touch with a high voltage wire above. Seven persons died while many others were injured. We rushed them to the Kumarghat Hospital and some of them are being taken to the Kailashahar Hospital for treatment. We believe the number of deceased will go up as some of them are critically injured." A large contingent of police and paramilitary forces were deployed at the place of occurrence to ensure law and order.

