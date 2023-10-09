New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought a reply from the Centre, Bihar and Chhattisgarh on yoga guru Ramdev’s plea for a stay on proceedings in multiple FIRs lodged regarding his alleged remarks against the use of allopathic medicines during the COVID-19 pandemic. A bench of Justices AS Bopanna and MM Sundresh also issued notice to the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and sought their responses within four weeks.

“Issue notice to the respondents. KM Nataraj, ASG along with Rajat Nair, learned counsel accepts notice on behalf of respondent No.1 (Centre) and PS Patwalia, learned senior counsel along with Amarjeet Singh, AOR (advocate on record) accepts notice on behalf of respondent No.4. No need to issue formal notice to respondent Nos. 1 and 4. Notice be issued to respondents Nos. 2 & 3. Service of notice also be effected on the Standing Counsel for the respondents/States," said the apex court, in its order.

Senior advocate Siddharth Dave, representing Ramdev, submitted that his client had made a statement in 2021 that he does not believe in allopathic medicines to which some doctors took offence and lodged multiple cases against him.

The bench queried the counsel, do you want us to quash the FIRs or consolidate them? You cannot have both. The bench said, “If you want to quash, then remedy lies in a different forum.” Citing various verdicts of the apex court, Dave submitted that when multiple criminal proceedings are initiated from the same statement, a plea can be filed in the top court urging it to club the FIRs, and pointed out that there is one FIR in Patna, the other one is in Chhattisgarh.