Mumbai: The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has cautioned its students against holding any protest on its campus here against the idol consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22 and warned them of action by law-enforcement agencies. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, on the other hand, will hold programmes, such as the inauguration of a 'gaushala' (cow shelter) and recitation of a poem based on the epic Ramayan, to mark the occasion.

A notice issued by TISS on January 18 said it was brought to the notice of the administration that a few students were planning to organise protests in the old or new campus of the institute against the Ram Janmabhoomi 'pran pratisthan' on January 22. "We strictly warn students not to participate in any such activities or demonstrations, failing which the law-enforcing agency will take necessary action against students found indulging in such activities," the notice said.