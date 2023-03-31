Sasaram: After the Ram Navami procession on Thursday, people belonging to a particular community set on fire a pandal in Bihar's Sasaram. The situation became tense after the torching of the pandal leading to violence between the two communities on Friday. ADM Chandrashekhar Prasad said, "Efforts are on to bring the situation under control. No firing incident has taken place. One policeman sustained head injuries. At least a dozen people suffered injuries. Section 144 has been clamped in the area. We are keeping an eye on the situation."

Several vehicles and two kiosks were torched by a mob after two groups pelted stones at each other. . Rohtas district magistrate (DM) Dharmendra Kumar and SP Vineet Kumar were camping at the spot to take stock of the situation. A large contingent of policemen has been deputed to the spot to bring the situation under control. As a precautionary measure, all the shops located in the Kadirgunj-Mubarakgunj and Chaukhandi areas of Sasaram have been closed. The situation is tense, but under control, said the police.

Policemen through the public address system have been appealing to people not to indulge in violence or rioting. Section 144 has been clamped in the affected area as a precautionary measure. The tension was running high between the two communities after the Ram Navami procession. Senior officials from the administration said, "The tension is persisting between the two communities. At present, the situation is under control. The Gola road in Sasaram city was littered with stones and bricks. Several bikes and vehicles were found damaged on the road."