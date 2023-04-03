New Delhi: President of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Maulana Mahmood Asa’d Madani Monday expressed deep concern over the violence in different parts of the country during Ram Navami. He demanded the central government and the state governments take strict action against rioting elements irrespective of their religion and affiliations. Maulana Madani added that the law and order system should be made more vigilant and vibrant in light of past experiences, and proper compensation should be given to the affected people.

In a statement to the media, Maulana Madani said last year too, such atrocities were widely reported, but the governments "did not learn from that and instead of taking on the real culprits, they maintained the old picture of unilateral arrests and operations".

Maulana Madani said that what has happened this year in Sasaram, Bihar Sharif, Nalanda Bihar, Howrah West Bengal, Vadodara Gujarat, Jalgaon, Aurangabad Maharashtra, etc., has deeply worried the peaceful citizens of this country. "The purpose of any religious festival is to celebrate and share happiness, but here the paradox scene is created," he said. The government, he said, must have an "honest look at the incidents and their root causes so as not only to prevent them from happening again in the future but also to eliminate their root cause through proactive actions".

Maulana said that the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind always considers that the local police administration should be held responsible for the riots. "For this, an anti-riots law draft was also prepared, but it did not see the light of day since this law could not be presented in Parliament. If this law had been passed, we would not have seen such situation in the country," he said.

