Kolkata: Two persons died in separate clashes that broke out in Maharashtra and West Bengal during the Ram Navami procession since Thursday. Incidents of arson and violence have been reported in many other states including Gujarat, Bihar, and Karnataka. Several people were injured and many others were detained in this connection throughout the day.

In Maharashtra, a 51-year-old man died in hospital, after being injured in a mob attack on police personnel following a clash near a Ram temple in Aurangabad on Friday. The deceased, identified as Shaikh Muniruddin, was seriously injured and admitted to a private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police tried to control the situation after a clash ensued between two groups near the Ram temple. A mob suddenly started hurling glass bottles filled with petrol and stones at the policemen. A total of 12 people, including 10 policemen were injured in this incident. Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena (UBT)) leader Sanjay Raut alleged that the clashes were government-sponsored.

In another incident, 20 people were taken under police custody in Malvani area in connection with a clash between two groups. Additional police had to be called in to control the situation. In Malad, tension erupted after some people objected to loud music being played during the procession. Senior office officials appealed to the people for peace.

In West Bengal, where arson and violence have been reported since yesterday, one person died and several others, including six policemen, were injured after two groups clashed with each other during the Ram Navami procession in North Dinajpur's Dalkhola on Thursday. Violence erupted after some people allegedly pelted glass bottles, bricks, and stones at the procession. Many vehicles and shops were torched.

Police on Friday imposed section 144 in Dalkhola and stopped a BJP delegation from entering the area. This apart, at least 10 people were injured and 35 were arrested so far over clashes that broke out in Howrah's Shibpur yesterday. Several vehicles, including some belonging to the police and auto-rickshaws were torched and four fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames.

Police raided pockets of Kazipara throughout the night and a huge police contingent has been deployed in the area to restore peace. Sparling off a political row in Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who warned of action against those involved in riots, alleged the BJP of orchestrating communal violence. Terming the allegation baseless, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari has demanded a CBI inquiry into the incidents and deployment of central forces.

During the day, several people were injured and many others were detained by the police in connection with clashes that marred the Ram Navami celebrations in several parts of the country. In Karnataka's Hassan, two persons sustained injuries after being stabbed during a clash that broke out between two groups. Police said the incident occurred when the procession reached Bagur road in Channarayapatna. The injured were rushed to the hospital and additional police forces were called in to restore peace. Police are yet to arrest the accused.

In Gujarat's Vadodara, 24 people were detained on Friday for allegedly throwing stones at two processions in communally-sensitive areas of Fatehpura while the celebrations were on. Police sources said that cases were registered against 200 unidentified people in Bihar's Munger over violence during the procession after some people allegedly spoke unobjectionable words.

In another district Siwan, trouble arose after some bikes participating in the Ram Navami rally were ransacked when some people entered another community's locality. Police, however, brought the situation under control soon.