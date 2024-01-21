Chennai (Tamil Nadu): The much-awaited consecration of the Ayodhya Ram temple, Uttar Pradesh, will place tomorrow. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the event as the chief guest. Also, many political figures including Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, film celebrities and foreigners are going to attend. Some are going from Tamil Nadu as well.

In this situation, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Tamil Nadu BJP leader Annamalai K alleged that while the people are waiting for the grand opening of the Ayodhya Ram temple, Tamil Nadu's Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department has issued a verbal order not to allow any special worship, food donation or offerings in the state temples.

Following this, the TN government quickly dismissed Sitharaman's claim as false. Minister P K Sekar Babu responded on X: "A planned rumor is being spread to divert the DMK youth conference which is taking place in Salem. The department has not imposed any restrictions on devotees to perform puja in the name of Ram or give food or offer prasad in temples in Tamil Nadu. It is regrettable that those like Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who are in a high position, are spreading false news."

Earlier, Sitharaman said in a post on X, "TN govt has banned watching live telecast of Ayodhya Ram Mandir programmes of 22 Jan 24. In TN there are over 200 temples for Shri Ram. In HR&CE managed temples no puja or bhajan or prasadam or annadanam in the name of Shri Ram is allowed. Police are stopping privately held temples also from organising events. They are threatening organisers that they will rip off pandals. Strongly condemn this anti-Hindu, hateful action."

The Union Minister further said that there are heart-breaking scenes in several parts of TN as people are threatened for organising bhajans, feeding the poor, celebrating with sweets. Cable TV operators are told that there is a likely power-shut down during the live telecast of the Ayodhya event and this is INDIA bloc partner DMK’s anti-Hindu efforts, she said.

Sitharaman also said, "TN govt is unofficially claiming law and order issues to justify the live telecast ban. False and fake narrative. There was no L&O issues on the day of Ayodhya verdict. Not even the day when PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation, in any part of the country. The groundswell and the voluntary participation of people to celebrate Shri Ram in TN has rattled the anti-Hindu DMK."