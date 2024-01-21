Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) : Ram Lala's idol consecration is to take place on 22nd January in Ayodhya. Regarding this, security arrangements have been tightened in entire UP. Police of all the districts are on alert mode. On Saturday night, the police reached Dharamshala near Mall Godown Road for checking. During this time, six youths from Jammu and Kashmir were taken into custody by the police.

All these youth were staying without ID for 15 days, sources said. Police is interrogating everyone. Their belongings have also been confiscated. The police is being active regarding the consecration of Ram Lala to be held on 22nd January and Republic Day on 26th January. From security point of view, the police is running a checking campaign at all the hotels and public places in the district.

On Saturday night, Chandausi Circle Police Officer of the district, Pradeep Kumar, was conducting a checking campaign with the team. During this time, the police reached a Dharamshala near Mall Godown Road. Six youths from Jammu and Kashmir were staying here. When the police inquired about names, addresses and IDs, they could not give any satisfactory answer. The police took their belongings into custody. The police took everyone to the police station.

Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said that six youths from Jammu and Kashmir have been detained from a place in Dharamshala in Chandausi. All the youth belong to the same community and were staying in Dharamshala for the last 15 days, he said and added that due to their not having IDs etc., everyone has been detained for questioning.