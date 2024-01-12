Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday penned an emotional post on his social media handle X (formerly Twitter) expressing his feelings ahead of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony slated to be held on January 22.

Modi also shared that he is embarking on a special 11-day religious exercise before the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. In a message, he said it is his good fortune that he will be a witness to this auspicious moment.

"I am emotional. First time in life, I am experiencing such feelings," said PM Modi in his post on X. The countdown for the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya has begun with only 10 days left for the January 22 mega event.

Modi further said that God has chosen him as an instrument to represent all Indians during the 'Pran Pratishtha' exercise and that he is undertaking the special religious exercise keeping this in mind. "I seek blessing from people," the PM added.